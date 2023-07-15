Darren McCarty is ready to keep order at tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The hockey legend, who played for the Detroit Red Wings during his heyday, spoke with Fightful’s In The Weeds podcast to promote this evening’s event in Texas, where he will be a special enforcer in the tag team match that features Scott D’Amore, Deaner, and Bully Ray. McCarty begins by discussing why he got involved with Ray in the first place at IMPACT Sacrifice, a decision that got him powerbomed through a table.

Minding my own business. I’m not a wrestler. I don’t want to do it, but I will. I didn’t think [Bully] was man enough to let me in the ring. How many people can say they got to slap Bully Ray upside the head a few times? I did go through a table, but rubbing is racing, as they say in NASCAR. If you know anything about me, you’re going to get me, but I’m going to get you too. Bully Ray is like Claude Lemieux to me. When you’re on the ice or in the ring, don’t turn your back or you’re an idiot. I’ve been put through a lot more tables through a lot less people.

The then explains what his job will be at this evening’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

My job is that everyone gets out alive. There are going to be some beatings, there will probably be some blood shed, there are going to be some feelings hurt, but this is history. I got the best seat in the house.

The 2023 IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place tonight from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. You can check out the full card here.