Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, which was taped last Wednesday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. You can find spoilers from the taping at this link.

Elevation will feature two matches with The House of Black. It’s interesting to note that AEW is still using the name for the group, at least as of this writing, following Malakai Black’s recent conditional release from the company. Tonight’s show will see Julia Hart face Tiara James, while Brody King and Buddy Matthews face Isaiah Prince and Kubes.

Hometown stars The Butcher and The Blade received a big ovation from fans in attendance at the Elevation tapings last week. They will face The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto tonight.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Athena vs. Emi Sakura

* Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. JC Storm and Joelle Clift

* John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton and Serpentico

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* Julia Hart vs. Tiara James

* Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince and Kubes

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

