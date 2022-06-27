Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation episode, which was taped last Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Full spoilers can be found at this link.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a Trios Match with The Dark Order taking on Max Caster and The Gunn Club. Anna Jay and Ruby Soho will be in singles action for the women’s division, while Ethan Page and The House of Black will also be in action tonight, plus more tag team action with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland looking to continue their momentum.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Ruby Soho vs. Missa Kate

* Anna Jay vs. Heather Reckless

* House of Black’s Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Brubaker and CJ Esparza

* Ethan Page vs. Serpentico

* John Silver vs. Kevin Matthews

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Joey Jett and Jordan Kross

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Vic Capri and GPA

* Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and 10

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

