According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.051 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 7.5% from the previous week’s overnight numbers. They came in third in the always important 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5. This was the blue-brand’s fallout from last Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay per view and the first episode in the build-up to Fastlane.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership behind 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Shark Tank, which topped the night with over 4.45 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.