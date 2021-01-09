According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.003 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 0.5% from the previous week’s show. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was third for the night. The show was build around a gauntlet matchup to determine a new challenger for Universal champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, a match that was won by Adam Pearce.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership coming behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Mr. Mayor, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which finished #1 with just over six million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.