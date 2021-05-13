Impact Wrestling has announced the annual Slammiversary pay-per-view for Saturday, July 17.

Impact announced during the recent Rebellion pay-per-view that Slammiversary would be held some time in July. Today it was confirmed that the 2021 Slammiversary event will be held on Saturday, July 17.

There are two big Impact events scheduled between now and Slammiversary. The Under Siege special event will air on Impact Plus this Saturday. You can find the current card for that event at this link. The Against All Odds pay-per-view will then take place on Saturday, June 12.

We can officially confirm that #Slammiversary will take place on Saturday July 17th LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Om0cRVNYL6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2021

