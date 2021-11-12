IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/11/21

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: The Bullet Club w/Hikuleo vs. FinJuice. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championships

Chris Bey and David Finlay will start things off. Bey applies a side headlock. Finlay whips Bey across the ring. Bey drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay denies The Headscissors Takeover. Finlay rolls Bey over for a two count. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Bey. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a knee drop. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Robinson bodyslams Bey. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson grabs a side wrist lock. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Bey’s chest. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay with a Vertical Suplex. Robinson with The Big Splash for a two count. Robinson goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey applies a waist lock. Robinson decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo runs interference. Robinson knocks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Bey with a jumping knee lift that sends Robinson to the floor. Bey blasts Finlay off the apron. Bey poses for the crowd.

The referee is trying to calm down Finlay. Hikuleo dumps Robinson face first on the steel barricade. Phantasmo rolls Robinson back into the ring. Bey hooks the outside leg for a one count. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Bey applies an arm-bar. Double Irish Whip. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Robinson. Phantasmo kicks Robinson in the chest. Bey sweeps out the legs of Robinson. Phantasmo knocks Finlay off the apron. Bey with a Senton Splash. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Bey. Bey with a Flying Back Rake. Bey stomps on Robinson’s back. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Bey applies a front face lock. Phantasmo repeatedly rakes the back and chest of Robinson. Jab Exchange. Robinson goes for The Left Hand Of God, but Phantasmo counters with the nipple hold. Robinson drops Phantasmo with The Left Hand Of God. Bey and Finlay are tagged in.

Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a corkscrew uppercut. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Finlay dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay follows that with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson whips Bey across the ring. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Running Boot/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Finlay kicks Phantasmo in the face. Finlay dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Robinson tags in Finlay. Flying Elbow/Pendulum BackBreaker Combination for a two count. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker to Phantasmo. Robinson hits The Juice Box. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay with a running uppercut. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. FinJuice plays to the crowd. Phantasmo denies The Doomsday Device. Finlay wipes out Hikuleo with a Flying Crossbody Block. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death. Bey hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers starts brawling with The Bullet Club. Hikuleo drops Anderson with The Big Boot. Hikuleo and Gallows are trading back and forth shots. Hikuleo drives his knee into the midsection of Gallows. Hikuleo punches Gallows in the back. Hikuleo dumps Gallows out of the ring.

Winner: The Bullet Club via Pinfall

– Scott D’Amore told Gia Miller that he didn’t put Josh Alexander in the Number One Contender’s Match because he wants him to be solely focused on his match with Minoru Suzuki next week.

– HEATH & Rhino challenges Violent By Design to a match at Turning Point. Rhino says that he’s trying to purge the poison that Eric Young put in his mind. And the remedy for that poison is a GORE! GORE! GORE!

– Chris Sabin wants a rematch with Ace Austin at Turning Point.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, The Inspiration will battle Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee. Steve Maclin will collide with Laredo Kid, If Maclin Wins, He’ll Be Added To The X-Division Championship Match At Turning Point. The Decay & The KISS Demon will face Fallah Bahh, Hernandez and Johnny Swinger In A 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb Konley

Konley backs away from Suzuki. Konley kicks Suzuki in the gut. Konley goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Konley puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Konley refuses to quit. Konley with forearm shivers.Suzuki starts smiling at Konley. Konley blasts Suzuki with a knife edge chop. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Konley. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Third Match: The Decay vs. Brandi Lauren & Kimber Lee

The Decay attacks The Undead Brides after the bell rings. The Inspiration appears on the stage and are scouting their competition. Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee applies a rear chin lock. Lee rakes the eyes of Rosemary. Lee punches Rosemary. Lee goes back to the rear chin lock. Lee with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s chest. Lee with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Lee tags in Lauren.

Double Irish Whip. Rosemary reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lauren clotheslines Rosemary. Lee with a Rolling Senton Splash. Lauren with a Running Neck Snap. Lauren with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s back. Lauren kicks Rosemary in the face. Rosemary sits up. Rosemary tees off on Lauren. Rosemary sends Lauren to the corner. Rosemary tags in Havok. Havok with a Hair Biel Throw. Havok levels Lauren with The Body Avalanche. Rosemary knocks Lee off the apron. The Decay connects with their Pendulum BackBreaker/Spear Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne

Rayne shoves Martinez. Martinez with a forearm smash. Martinez with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Martinez mocks Rayne. Martinez puts Rayne on the top turnbuckle. Martinez punches Rayne in the back. Martinez goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Rayne lands back on her feet. Rayne with The CodeBreaker. Rayne with The Backstabber for a two count. Rayne puts her knee on the back of Martinez’s neck. Rayne is choking Martinez with her boot. Rayne talks smack to Martinez. Rayne with clubbing shoulder blocks. Martinez with heavy bodyshots. Rayne punches Martinez in the back. Rayne applies the cravate. Rayne with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Martinez ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Martinez hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Martinez with forearm shivers. Martinez uppercuts Rayne. Short-Arm Reversal by Rayne.

Martinez kicks the left knee of Rayne. Martinez drops Rayne with The DDT. Martinez goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Rayne counter with an inside cradle for a two count. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rayne with a NeckBreaker. Rayne follows that with The BlockBuster for a two count. Rayne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rayne is displaying her frustration. Martinez with a snap mare takeover. Martinez responds with a Running Knee Strike. Martinez denies The Sunset Flip. Martinez ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Rayne goes for The Ripcord Cutter, but Martinez rolls her over to pickup the victory. After the match, Rayne attacks Martinez from behind. Forearm Exchange. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Martinez. Rayne connects with The Ripcord Cutter. Rayne grabs a steel chair. Rayne drives the chair into the midsection of Martinez. Mickie James storms into the ring to make the save. Martinez plants Mickie with The Air Raid Crash.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Rocky Romero vs. Rohit Raju w/Raj Singh

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raju with an arm-drag takeover. Raju mocks Romero. Strong lockup. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Raju kicks Romero in the gut. Raju applies a side headlock. Romero whips Raju across the ring. Raju drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Romero drops down on the canvas. Romero goes for a leapfrog, but Raju holds onto the ropes. Romero with a shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju goes for a leapfrog, but Romero counters with the greco roman eye poke. Romero ducks a clothesline from Raju. Romero with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Romero with a Flying Clothesline off the steel ring steps. Raju regains control of the match during the commercial break. Raju punches Romero in the back. Forearm Exchange.

Raju kicks Romero in the gut. Raju with a knife edge chop. Raju whips Romero into the turnbuckles. Raju poses for the crowd. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero sends Raju to the corner. Romero catches Raju in mid-air. Raju fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Raju delivers his Fisherman’s NeckBreaker/Suplex Combination for a two count. Raju uses the middle rope as a weapon. Singh attacks Romero behind the referee’s back. Raju slams the left shoulder of Romero on the canvas. Raju drops Romero with The Divorce Court. Raju applies The Kimura Lock. Romero backs Raju into the turnbuckles. Romero unloads two knife edge chops. Raju kicks Romero in the face. Romero side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Forever Clotheslines. Romero sends Raju to the ring apron. Romero gets Raju tied up in the ropes. Romero kicks Raju in the chest. Romero with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Romero denies The Twisting DDT.

Romero goes for The Backslide Cover, but Raju lands back on his feet. Romero uppercuts Raju. Romero hits The Satellite DDT for a two count. Romero kicks Raju in the chest. Romero applies a wrist lock. Raju denies The Slice Bread #2. Raju rolls Romero over for a two count. Raju connects with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Romero avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Romero with The Flying Hurricanrana. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. The referee gets distracted by Singh. Romero takes a swipe at Singh. Raju attacks Romero from behind. Romero ducks a clothesline from Raju. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Romero with The Running Shiranui for a two count. Raju denies The Arm-Ringer. Romero dodges The Jumping Knee Strike. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Raju negates The Tornado DDT. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju plants Romero with The Drive By to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Turning Point 2021 Match Card

1.) Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) The Inspiration (c) vs. The Decay For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

3.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey) For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

4.) Mickie James (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

5.) Trey Miguel (c) vs. Laredo Kid For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Sixth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contenders For The IMPACT World Championship

Morrissey drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Cardona with forearm shivers. Morrissey shoves Edwards. Morrissey with The Big Boot. Edwards decks Morrissey with a back elbow smash. Morrisey goes for a Bodyslam, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Morrissey launches Edwards over the top rope. Cardona punches Morrissey in the back. Cardona with two chops. Cardona with forearm shivers. Morrissey delivers a gut punch. Morrissey with a straight right hand. Morrissey whips Cardona across the ring. Morrissey drops Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Morrissey poses for the crowd. Morrissey punches Cardona. Morrissey with the irish whip. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Morrissey avoids The Missile Dropkick. Edwards and Cardona with an Apron Enzuigiri/Corner Clothesline Combination. Cardona with The Reboot. Morrissey denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Morrissey sends Cardona into the ropes. Morrissey with The Double Chokeslam.

Morrissey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Morrissey punches Cardona in the back. Morrissey knocks Edwards off the ring apron. Moose is watching this match from the skybox. Morrissey puts his leg on the back of Cardona’s neck. Morrissey slams Cardona’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morrissey levels Cardona with The Body Avalanche. Morrissey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Morrissey applies the cravate. Cardona decks Morrissey with a JawBreaker. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Morrissey catches Cardona in mid-air. Cardona goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Morrissey counters with The SOS Slam. Morrissey with a Big Boot that sends Cardona crashing into the steel barricade. Edwards rolls Morrissey over for a two count. Edwards hyperextends the right knee of Morrissey. Morrissey denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Edwards with three chops. Morrissey throws Edwards into Cardona. Morrissey with another SOS Slam.

Morrissey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Morrissey uppercuts Cardona. Morrissey is choking Edwards with his boot. Morrissey mocks the Vegas crowd. Morrissey punches Edwards in the back. Morrissey and Edwards are trading back and forth shots. Morrissey continues to choke Edwards with his boot. Morrissey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Morrissey is choking Edwards in the corner. The referee admonishes Morrissey. Morrissey goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards ducks under two clotheslines from Morrissey. Morrissey drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Cardona with a shoulder block. Edwards rocks Morrissey with a forearm smash. Morrissey with two uppercuts. Cardona with The CodeBreaker. Edwards follow that with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Edwards and Cardona gangs up on Morrissey. Morrissey with a Double Vertical Suplex. Morrissey with Two Stinger Splashes. Edwards kicks Morrissey in the face. Morrissey uppercuts Edwards.

Morrissey has Edwards perched on the top turnbuckle. Morrisey goes for The SuperPlex, but Cardona counters with The Tower Of Doom for a two count. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Morrissey hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Morrissey is displaying his frustration. Morrissey goes for a PowerBomb, but Edwards counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards scores a right jab. Edwards and Cardona denies The Double Chokeslam. Double Toe Kick. Double Vertical Suplex. Edwards and Cardona sends Morrissey tumbling to the floor. Forearm Exchange. Cardona knocks Morrissey off the apron. Edwards with a straight right hand. Morrissey denies The Suicide Dive. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Edwards delivers The Boston Knee Party off the apron. Cardona rolls Edwards back into the ring. Edwards denies The Radio Silence. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Edwards avoids The Flying Radio Silence. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

