Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Moose vs. James Storm in the main event, drew 123,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This was the fifth Impact episode to air on Thursday nights.

This week’s Impact ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #137 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s post-Rebellion episode, which drew 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s show ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #130 for the night on cable in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership was up 2.5% from last week, while the key demo 18-49 rating was down 20% from last week.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 12.14% from the same week in 2020.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing just 1.309 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.853 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 rating in the key demo.

Grey’s Anatomy on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.95 rating, with 4.925 million viewers. Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.642 million viewers, with a 0.58 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the full press conference video:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.