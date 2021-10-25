WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Below are a few notes from the interview:

* The Scareway to Hell Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc will be her first match with actual weapons involved

* She found out the day before she wrestled Shayna Baszler on RAW in 2020 that she’d be coming in. The same happened with her SmackDown dark matches as she was replacing someone who was injured

* She’s become a fan of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns thanks to hanging out with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

* Her dream match at the moment is a Triple Threat with Sasha Banks and Bayley

