Two members of the Best Friends are currently sidelined with injury.

As noted, Chuck Taylor missed this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to emergency dental surgery. According to Fightful Select, he will be sidelined for a bit because of this, although an exact timeframe has yet to be determined.

Danhausen recently revealed that he tore his pec while competing at AEW Revolution and will also be out of action. The extent of his tear has yet to be revealed but for reference Cody Rhodes missed up to six months. Regarding Danhausen’s update, Fightful Select reports that he is scheduled for surgery next week. Despite being hurt, he will still be attending his scheduled appearance at the Lexington Comic Con.

