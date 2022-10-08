Tonight’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV event from Washington D.C. featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending her TBS championship against Willow Nightingale, the second time Willow has challenged for Cargill’s title.

The match was the closest Cargill’s streak came to end, with Willow looking great throughout the contest and nearly winning the title on multiple occasions. However, in the end Cargill retained after connecting with her devastating Jaded finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@willowwrestles takes flight to take out the Baddies! Tune in to #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama right now! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/Ik7bB9cQNk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

The strength of the champ! @Jade_Cargill launches Willow right into the metal steps! Watch #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama right now! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/aGwytfPsHX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

The challenger flattens the champ! Huge clotheslines by @willowwrestles! It's #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama right now! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/toymS2qSFI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Battle of the Belts can be found here.