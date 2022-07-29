AEW star Jake Hager recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where the former world champion spoke about sharing the ring with Claudio Castagnoli, a man he used to team with during their WWE days together. Hager also gives his thoughts on Logan Paul, and whether he thinks he will be able to capture the hearts of WWE fans in the long run. Highlights from the interview are below.

On getting to wrestle Claudio in AEW following their run as a tag team in WWE:

What a cool twist of fate for our paths to intertwine at Blood & Guts like that [Hager said about him and Claudio Castagnoli]. You heard the audience when he came out at Forbidden Door. The wrestling universe, whatever you wanna call it has been dying to have some more Claudio. It’s just too bad he had to get in my way and we had to punch each other in the face again but, it’s cool to see [he’s] the new ROH Champion, World Champion. Guess I got my foot in my mouth. Said he’d never be a world champion and now he is one. You know, good for him. Stay out of my face Claudio.

His thoughts on Logan Paul, and how he thinks it will be difficult for him to get over longterm with WWE fans:

I got a feeling it’s gonna be pretty hard for Logan [Paul] to get over with the wrestling fans. Yeah [in a long-term sense]. We’ll see.

