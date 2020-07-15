 Jake Hager Plans On Going Crazy At Tonight's Fight for the Fallen, Brian Pillman Jr. Comments On His AEW Theme

AEW star Jake Hager took to Twitter early this morning to send a warning to the roster ahead of tonight’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT. He writes, “Suspension is over. Prob not for long tho, I’m going bat shit crazy tonight @aewontnt. Try n stop me.” Check it out below.

Brian Pillman Jr. also was active on Twitter this morning, where the MLW Rookie of the Year commented on his new AEW theme that he’s been using while working their Youtube episodic DARK. He writes, “Had a great time working with @MikeyRukus to bring this song to life and it’s everything I’ve ever wanted in an entrance theme!!!”

