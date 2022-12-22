Jamie Hayter is still your AEW women’s champion.

Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite from San Antonio, marking her first successful defense since winning the title from Toni Storm back at Full Gear. After the match ended Hayter, Britt Baker and Rebel attacked Shida, but Storm and Saraya ran out to make the save.

Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

Full results to today’s Holiday Bash Dynamite can be found here.