Jamie Hayter is still your AEW women’s champion.
Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite from San Antonio, marking her first successful defense since winning the title from Toni Storm back at Full Gear. After the match ended Hayter, Britt Baker and Rebel attacked Shida, but Storm and Saraya ran out to make the save.
Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.
.@shidahikaru was just inches from reclaiming the #AEW Women's World Championship!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/b3DDvCcPop
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
.@shidahikaru takes out Dr. @realbrittbaker!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/31VTPxfhWc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
The crowd are on their feet for this incredible #AEW Women's World Championship match between @jmehytr and @shidahikaru!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TvDqWnBdYv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr retains the title after an ABSOLUTE WAR against @shidahikaru!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xFtUsas8W4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
