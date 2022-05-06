NJPW superstar Jay White was married earlier today. The new was broken by the popular wrestling Twitter account Ciarán, who shared a photo of the Switchblade and his bride.

Congrats to Jay White on his marriage! pic.twitter.com/n578VD9kNm — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) May 6, 2022

(Special thanks to photographer Taylor Gonzales for sharing the photo)

White returned to Japan for NJPW’s recent Wrestling Dontaku event, his first appearance in the far east in months as he’s been competing in the United States for NJPW STRONG, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW. He is set to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship at the June 12th Dominion pay-per-view.

Aside from the world title, White became the first superstar in NJPW history to become an IWGP Grand Slam champion. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.