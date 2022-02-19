Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk was headlined by top NJPW superstar taking on Trent from the Best Friends in singles-action.

Despite putting up a strong effort Trent would fall victim to the White’s devastating Blade-Runner finisher, which gave the Switchblade the win in his very first match under the AEW banner. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

BLADE RUNNER! #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ takes home the victory at #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK on TNT tonight! What a war between these two and what a night of action it's been! pic.twitter.com/Unu8f51cIk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

