WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler released a series of tweets earlier today revealing that he has received his vaccination for the COVID-19 virus. The King also explained that the company’s new COVID policy is similar to other major sports organizations (he names MLB), and requires employees to still wear a mask if they choose not to get the vaccine.

Some fans mistook this as WWE “forcing” their staff to get the vaccine, which the former world champion explains is untrue. He writes, “1st let me comment on some of the comments after this tweet of mine. The WWE has the same covid policy as MLB. If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re good to go. If not, you must still wear a mask at the event and be tested before an event.” He later adds, “In trying to be brief, my earlier tweet may have given the wrong impression. WWE never forces anyone to be vaccinated. Their new policy is, if you’re fully vaccinated you no longer have to be tested or wear a mask at events. I hate the masks! I love the new WWE policy!”

When fans asked the King why he waited so long to vaccinate he reveals that he had contracted the virus back in January. He says, “Some people question why I waited so long to get vaccinated. It’s because I already had covid back around the 1st of the year I had antibodies and didn’t feel the need.”

