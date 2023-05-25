Jim Ross discusses AEW’s newest program, Collision.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the show during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he pondered who would be calling the action for the show, as it has yet to be revealed to the commentary team.

I don’t know a lot about the show. I don’t know who’s the broadcast team is. It’s all been kind of kept close to the vest, shall we say. Saturday night’s a challenging night for television. It just is. Doesn’t mean people don’t watch TV on Saturday, they do, and I believe that they will if there’s a reason. I don’t know what the roster’s gonna look like. We’ll see what happens. But I’m excited to find out who’s gonna be.

Ross admits he would like to be at the table for the new program even though it means he wouldn’t be able to watch any Saturday college football.

I hope to broadcast that show, even though it’ll kill my football on Saturday nights. So we’ll figure that out. That’s not a big deal. That’s the great thing about streaming and all those things. I can watch my ball game, I just may not be able to watch it live.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)