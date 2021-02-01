During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Bob Holly’s role on Tough Enough. Here’s what he had to say:

He was a TV character. That’s why he got the assignment. It wasn’t good. I don’t know if it went all the way to an HR issue, but it would now. Today, it wouldn’t pass the mustard at all. It wasn’t good. I’m a big believer that sometimes karma is a bitch. Of course, in Matt Capotelli’s story, poor Matt battled cancer seemingly forever. What a sweetheart of a kid, and he was very popular. People knew that he was fighting an enemy that many of us had never even thought of in cancer. So, it wasn’t good, and Bob got carried away. He went over the line on some of this stuff. But Vince wanted a character in the show, somebody that would stir it up and a lightning rod. With that, here comes Bob Holly, and it worked in that respect.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.