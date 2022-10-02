Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he spoke about The Acclaimed getting over in AEW to the point where Tony Khan put the Tag Team Titles on them:

“Those kids got over. They’ve gotten over and it’s a pleasant surprise that they got over as they have. So, good stuff man. Some of these young cats are finding their home and I like it. I like that. Two good, athletic kids, and their little gimmick, the scissor me thing and all of that, seems to be working. Fans love it. It’s funny what gets over, how that works. If you told me six months ago that this is going to be a big deal, I would have said, ‘Well, we’ll see’, but it has been a good deal, so I’m happy for those kids. That’s what you want. You want guys to find their way and all that good stuff.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription