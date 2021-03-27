On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast legendary commentator Jim Ross spoke about the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna, and her run in WWE. Hear Ross’s full thoughts below.

How Chyna wanted to work with the men:

Sh*t no she didn’t want to win the title, she didn’t want to work with women, because of her look. She was a big advocate of the intergender stuff, and folks that know me know that it’s not my cup of tea. [Chyna] didn’t want to wrestle women, that was not her lot in life. She felt like she was above that, because of her look and her size. People say ‘Now in today’s world…’ it wasn’t in today’s world, it was way back then. It’s 2001, it’s 20 years ago.

How much women’s wrestling has evolved:

Women’s wrestling has come further in the last 20 years or so than in any other time in history, at least in my lifetime. So the list of talents that are out there now, she could have some matches if she wanted to. She could get in the ring with somebody like Asuka or Thunder Rosa or whomever and get her ass whipped. But she knew she had an in, she was politically connected and she just thought that she was above working with women.

How Chyna felt like she was in a different league:

I felt bad for Lisa Moretti [Ivory]. Lisa didn’t do any harm to Chyna, Lisa’s a pro, and a lovely person, I think the world of her. She helped us so much in the development of the Divas back in those days. That was the thing about it is that Chyna did not want to be known as a Diva, but she wanted to look like a Diva, hence getting her jaw done and all those things. So it was a two-way street here, I’m not sure what lane she was in sometimes. But I do know that she did not want to work with women. She would come to me and say ‘How are you going to use me on the next house show run? Who am I gonna work with?’ She saw herself in a different league.

Says Chyna ended up leaving because she wanted to be paid as much as Stone Cold:

That’s why when she ended up leaving, she demanded she was getting paid as much as Austin. That wasn’t even reasonable, that wasn’t even plausible. I said ‘You can make a lot of money but you can’t guarantee that $1 million a year’. So now we know that there are a lot of women in wrestling that are making $1 million a year because the landscape has changed over the last 20 years. We’re talking about 2001.

