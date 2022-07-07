Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Joey Janela will face off against Starboy Charlie as part of their GCW Back 2 The Bay event.

The show takes place on Sunday, July 17th, at The Midway in San Francisco, California. Here is the updated card:

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jack Cartwheel.

Nick Wayne vs. Kevin Blackwood.

Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander.

Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) vs. The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau).

Appearances from Dark Sheik, Allie Katch and Effy.