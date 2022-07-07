Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Joey Janela will face off against Starboy Charlie as part of their GCW Back 2 The Bay event.
The show takes place on Sunday, July 17th, at The Midway in San Francisco, California. Here is the updated card:
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jack Cartwheel.
Nick Wayne vs. Kevin Blackwood.
Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander.
Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) vs. The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau).
Appearances from Dark Sheik, Allie Katch and Effy.
*SAN FRAN UPDATE*
Just Signed:
JOEY JANELA
vs
STARBOY CHARLIE
Get Tix:https://t.co/msgkQMxmZV
Plus:
Mike Bailey vs Jack Cartwheel
Nick Wayne vs Kevin Blackwood
Blake Christian vs Titus Alexander
Macizos vs SPS
Bussy
Dark Sheik
+more
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Sun 7/17 – 5PM pic.twitter.com/BOsxt8nsMu
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 6, 2022