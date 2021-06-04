NXT superstar Johnny Gargano was a recent guest on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker program to discuss why he believes NXT is a suitable third-brand for WWE, and not any less than Raw or SmackDown. The former triple-crown champion also adds that the energy of a Takeover crowd cannot be matched by any promotion. Highlights are below.

Believes NXT is a suitable third-brand and not less than Raw or SD:

I have been saying for years that NXT is a viable third brand for the WWE, and I very much so mean that. You got RAW, you got SmackDown, you got NXT. And anyone who says NXT is developmental, anyone who says NXT is less-than, you are wrong. You are wrong. Watch our show on Tuesday night and look at the talent we have in the locker room. I will put our talent up against anyone.

How nothing can touch the energy of a live Takeover crowd:

I think our locker room is loaded up and ready to rock n’ roll. And when you watch a TakeOver, especially a TakeOver with a live crowd, those TakeOver’s with live crowds and that atmosphere, nothing can touch them, it is so amazing. It is something I am really proud to be a part of.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)