Jon Jones thinks a fight with Brock Lesnar would have been a blockbuster event.

Bones will return to the Octagon this Saturday to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. He himself is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, but has not competed since February 2020.

During a recent chat with Sporting News to promote his fight with Gane Jones would be asked about Brock Lesnar. Here is what he had to say.

I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool. Brock isn’t the most technical guy, but he has a massive fanbase. He’s a lot bigger than me. It would have been one of those cool David and Goliath situations. It would have been cool from cross-sport promoting and we both would have done great things for our family and our team. Financially, that would have been massive. Never say never. Brock, if you’re out there.

Lesnar is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. He was originally going to have a showdown with Bray Wyatt at the Showcase of the Immortals but The Beast nixed that idea. Check out Jones’ interview below.

