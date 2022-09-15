Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Albany opened with Jon Moxley taking on Sammy Guevara in the Grand Slam Title tournament semifinals, with the winner advancing to the world title matchup on next week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spanish-Sex God, who was heavily booed by the AEW fans, put up quite a fight against the Purveyor Of Violence, but couldn’t survive the former two-time champion’s devastating Death Rider finisher. Moxley will face either Bryan Danielson or Chris Jericho in the finals, with that match taking place later in the evening. Highlights from the matchup are below.

.@sammyguevara taking it to @JonMoxley, and pays for it, in the opening minutes of this #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions Semi-final here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/meTmfG0i0f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

The #SpanishGod @sammyguevara takes flight and takes out Moxley on the floor! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dmx1J9frkV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

Huge offense off the buckle by @JonMoxley, transitioning into the double wristlock! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/oIB3PqFsNh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

And with that, @JonMoxley is one step closer to reclaiming the #AEW World Championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium next week at #AEWGrandSlam! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/PjgPUzorZO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.