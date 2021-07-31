NJPW has released a full video promo of AEW superstar Jon Moxley announcing that he will be coming to Los Angeles for the promotion’s Resurgence event, and plans on stepping into the ring with the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson). The Purveyor of Violence later teases that he will have a mystery partner, one who he’ll be grabbing beers with that very same day.

I got a little bit of business with these Bullet Club type guys and I was just thinking…on the 14th I got a buddy of mine who I’m meeting in LA for some beers, so why don’t we make it a two-for-one? Good Brothers…Gallows, Anderson…you meet me at Resurgence in LA and I’ll have a surprise for you.

Check out Moxley’s full promo below.