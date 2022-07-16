Tonight’s AEW Rampage Fyter Fest featured Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH world title against Lee Moriarty, a match that was made after the Octopus betrayed Moriarty in a recent tag team contest when they were partners.

The title contest was a competitive back and forth that Moriarty nearly won on several occasions, but in the end Gresham would lock in the Octopus stretch to pick up the victory. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Lee Moriarty wasting no time and taking the fight straight the Gresham in this #ROH World Championship match on #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2. Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/Pj767sof3U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

TAIGASTYLE – all caps no spaces – initiated and Lee Moriarty is fired up here on #AEWRampage! It’s #FyterFest Night 2 on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CYtnDIbTVy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

#ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is determined show the world that he is, hold-for-hold, the best wrestler in the world. But #BlackpoolCombatClub’s Claudio Castagnoli might disagree with that statement. Watch #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/zNo2jv7kSP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.