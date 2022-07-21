Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite saw the return of one of the company’s youngest stars, Jungle Boy.

The one-time AEW tag champion confronted his former mentor Christian Cage and his longtime tag partner Luchasaurus after the duo picked up a tag team victory over the Varsity Blonds. Jungle Boy came out with a chair and ended up chasing Cage out of the ring and into the crowd to end the segment. Even more interesting is that Luchasaurus, who seemed to have been brainwashed by Cage, immediately stood in the corner of Jungle Boy.

Look who's back, with chair in hand: it's Jungle Boy! And Luchasaurus looks torn! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZwHHLybTC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Jungle Boy had been out of action for over a month due to a minor injury. His last match was the tag team title loss to the Young Bucks. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.