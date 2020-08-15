Kalisto Returns to Action on WWE SmackDown Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode saw Kalisto make his return to action.

The return came during the singles match between Gran Metalik and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Kalisto came out to the Lucha House Party music during the match, which distracted Cesaro and Nakamura. Lince Dorado and Kalisto ended up double teaming Cesaro on the ramp while Metalik took advantage and put Nakamura away in the ring for the pin.

Kalisto had been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder at the WWE live event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 30 of last year. He noted in late April that he also suffered some ligament tear, in addition to the AJ joint separation in his shoulder. Kalisto also revealed that he did not need surgery.

It was reported earlier this year that the masked WWE Superstar recently inked a new multi-year deal with the company, likely for 3 or 5 years. He had previously tweeted to indicate that he would become a free agent from WWE in 2020, but he ended up re-signing. It was also reported that Kalisto chose to re-sign because he felt like he still has a lot left to accomplish in WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Kalisto and Lucha House Party. Below are a few shots from tonight’s return at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

