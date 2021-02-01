WWE legend Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) spoke about former NXT North American champion Damian Priest following last night’s Royal Rumble pay per view, where Priest managed to eliminated the Big Red Machine during the evening’s main event elimination matchup. Kane admits he would have liked to have remained in the bout a little longer, but commends Priest for making an impact and states that he has a lot of potential for the future.

He’s got a ton of potential. I mean it stinks because I would have liked to be in the match longer. But he’s [Priest] going to be an impact player in WWE. I think you’re going to see a lot more moments like that from him in the future.

Priest would eventually be eliminated by United States champion Bobby Lashley. Check out Kane’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)