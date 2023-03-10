WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, is not shutting the door on a retirement match.

The Big Red Machine spoke on this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he explained the small roles he continues to play for WWE, but says that his role as Mayor in Knoxville is his main priority. He also looks back on the first time he had his mask taken off in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On having a possible retirement match:

I’ll always leave that door open. In WWE we never say never. I don’t know what will happen. I do some stuff here and there in the WWE. That’s a part of me and it’s something I enjoy and want to do for the rest of my life. If it’s something in the ring, I don’t know. Maybe you have to ask Kane that question.

On being unmasked for the first time:

I was pumped about it. It was a change. I felt that Kane had gotten rather stale. The mask while it was a great asset because it provided a mystique and mystery that nobody else had, and also because we use our face a lot to show people emotion which is what WWE is all about and getting the audience to feel what you feel, I couldn’t do that they way I wanted to because of the mask and felt I was pretty limited. I was excited to do it. It was a different character. Kane went from being this physical monster that didn’t talk and the most emotion you got from him was a head tilt, which was very ambiguous and it meant that something bad was about to happen to somebody, to Kane now being a psychological monster. He went from being a Michael Myers to a Hannibal Lecter. To me, that’s more terrifying. Now you have a big, huge guy who is all messed up on the inside although he looked normal on the outside. The scars were on the inside and his psyche. To me, that’s much more terrifying than a masked dude running around. I was excited about it. I didn’t know it would do what it did and that it would be a completely different character. It was almost like debuting and starting all over again, except at a much higher level because you had all this history behind you.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kane discussed his relationship with the Undertaker and how the Deadman is an idol to him. You can read about that here.