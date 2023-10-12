Karrion Kross discusses a potential feud with John Cena.

The former two-time NXT Champion spoke about the Cenation leader during his recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. Kross recalls there being fan interest in the feud prior to his release from WWE in 2021. However, now he’s back, and hopes to cross paths with Cena while he’s still doing his mini-WWE run.

I can’t say it’s not impossible. So during the lockdowns, fans were fantasy-booking tonnes of stuff. They started fantasy-booking me versus John Cena. That blew my mind. I was still in NXT. I was expecting maybe ideas and concepts like that would come at a later time one day when I’m on main roster, they were already saying they wanted to see that. Then I think one day John posted a picture of me on his Instagram with no caption, no context, and people went crazy over it. You know, unfortunately, some things happened from that point to where we are now where I was no longer with the company. And now I’m back and he’s here as well. Just thought I’d put it out there and see if people still felt about it.

