This Saturday’s AEW Collision will air in its normal time slot.

Company president Tony Khan announced on social media that due to the results of yesterday’s MLB games Collision will not be preempted and will air at 8pm EST/7pm CST on TNT. Khan’s full message reads:

Per tonight’s MLB results, it’s now official that this weekend’s Saturday Night #AEWCollision is in our regularly scheduled timeslot 8pm ET/7pm CT this Saturday on @TNTdrama! Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! See you on Fri for Rampage, Sat for Collision + next Wed for Dynamite!

This is good news for AEW as their programming had to shift this week due to the MLB, which put them head-to-head with NXT on USA. If you missed it, here is what the ratings were for this week’s programs.