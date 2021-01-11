IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that AEW world champion Kenny Omega will be appearing on tomorrow’s go-home episode of IMPACT on AXS along with his right-hand man, Don Callis. This is to hype the promotion’s Hard To Kill pay per view this weekend, which features the Cleaner teaming up with the Good Brothers.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S SHOW IS BELOW:

-Rich Swann versus Karl Anderson

-Tenille Dashwood versus Rosemary

-Kimber Lee versus Taya Valkyrie

-Cody Deaner versus Tommy Dreamer

-Kenny Omega and Don Callis appear