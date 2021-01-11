IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that AEW world champion Kenny Omega will be appearing on tomorrow’s go-home episode of IMPACT on AXS along with his right-hand man, Don Callis. This is to hype the promotion’s Hard To Kill pay per view this weekend, which features the Cleaner teaming up with the Good Brothers.
.@KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis will be at the IMPACT Zone TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/lwnPM8HoBh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S SHOW IS BELOW:
-Rich Swann versus Karl Anderson
-Tenille Dashwood versus Rosemary
-Kimber Lee versus Taya Valkyrie
-Cody Deaner versus Tommy Dreamer
-Kenny Omega and Don Callis appear