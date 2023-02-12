NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton recently joined PWPonderings to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Tyrus being the top champion of the brand and how that makes some people unhappy due to his political affiliations. Highlights from the itnerview canbe. found

How his dad is his hero:

My dad is my hero. He has been my hero for as long as I can remember. It’s truly awesome,” said Kerry. “I was just on a car ride with Dirty Dango. My dad was in the backseat, I was in the passenger seat, and Dango was there. I remember Dango telling me to cherish these moments. This time is so precious, and he told me to make sure to take every advantage of it while I can. Don’t get me wrong, my dad is 66 years old, and he can still go in the ring. It’s so inspiring to see.

Says he hopes to capture more gold in the NWA:

Taking beating after beating and getting back up. It inspires me. We set some goals out in the NWA as a father and son duo. I am the Junior Heavyweight Champion, and we have another championship opportunity after winning the championship series. The momentum with the NWA is rolling. It stopped during Covid, but now it’s like a roller coaster, and it’s going up. The upcoming PPV is sold out, and the tapings, I believe, are sold out, too, as of now. People are catching back on to the NWA and starting to put some respect on it. They’re not just saying they don’t like this product because so-and-so is the champion.

On Tyrus being world champion: