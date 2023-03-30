Kevin Owens reflects on his last two WrestleMania performances.

The Prizefighter discussed this topic during a recent interview with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he mentioned how his singles matchup with Sami Zayn at Mania 37 felt like the most emotional moment for him.

In my head, it was going to be hard to beat Sami and me (at WrestleMania 37) just because of the history we had. I thought it would probably be the biggest WrestleMania in terms of emotions and nostalgia. And yet, the year after, look what happens! It’s another moment at the same level. The last three WrestleMania are unimaginable. You go back 10 years in time and no one would have thought that we would have had a match against each other at Mania. You go back 20 years in time and nobody would have thought that Kevin Steen would have fought against Stone Cold.

Owens facing Austin at last year’s Mania was chosen as one of WWE’s top WrestleMania moments in a recent episode of WWE “Top 10.”

Staying on the subject of him and Zayn, Owens discusses how there was always a small hope that he would get to team with his longtime friend/rival. He adds that Zayn and the Usos have done incredible work to make their upcoming WrestleMania 39 match as exciting as the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

When we started in WWE, there was a small hope that we would fight as a team, maybe even at WrestleMania. Then we did it in 2018 against Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. Except this time it’s for the Tag Team Championship, in the biggest WWE story in six months. Apart from the Roman vs. Cody match, we are the most anticipated match and I say that with all humility, but also with confidence. There are probably people who are more looking forward to our match than the one between Roman and Cody, because of the story and because of the work the Usos and Sami have done to get to where we are. No one has done a better job in the last year than these three guys. Again, I don’t see how I’m going to be able to beat that next year.

Owens and Zayn will be challenging The Usos on night one of WrestleMania 39.