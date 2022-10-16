Konnan, a name synonymous with AAA, competed at the first Triplemania in 1993 and has been an ambassador for Lucha Libre and a representative of AAA for years.
At AAA TripleMania XXX on Saturday night, Konnan continued his relationship with the promotion and even got physical as K-Dawg announced that he was the head of AAA’s talent relations.
He was immediately attacked by Cibernetico, Latigo, Abismo Negro Jr & Toxin, The Vipers. Later in the night, Konnan came out to help Pagano beat Chessman.
