Japanese wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita joined the Wrestling Republic at Starrcast V to discuss his recent stint in the United States, and how much he enjoyed wrestling for AEW. Takeshita adds (through a translator) that he hopes to return to the U.S. as soon as October, as he wants to wrestle full-time in the U.S. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he wants to live in the United States to wrestle full-time:

“He didn’t mean to do an excursion. His goal is to move here and make his living by wrestling here. This is not an excursion. He might have to go back to Japan eventually, but he didn’t mean it. This is not an excursion for him. He tried to come here, move here, make a living on his own by wrestling. That’s why he chose AEW.”

Says he hopes to return to the U.S. as soon as October or November:

“I hope to return to the US, ASAP. Maybe October or November. I hope so. I have to talk with DDT.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)