Kris Statlander reflects on her time out of action with injury.

The AEW star and current reigning TBS Champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her time away from the company, which was due to a torn ACL. While speaking with the show hosts she opened up about what she learned in that time.

There’s a lot of things that you learn when you’re out with such an extensive injury. You learn a lot about yourself and how much wrestling means to you, and how much it sucks when something that you love gets taken away from you. But then you also kind of learn to take a step back and watch as a fan, and you see how people react to things, and you see how everything is happening as a whole, and you try to find a way to work back into things and see where you fit.

Statlander discusses the soul-searching she was forced to do in her time away and how she studied the product to make sure she knew where to fit in when she returned.

Wrestling always evolves and changes, and you kind of look to see how you can make yourself fit into where the product will be when you return. It was a lot more internal soul-searching that you learn about with an injury as opposed to just more moves or anything. You gotta start over and make sure that just you can still do what you used to do once you recover from an injury.

Elsewhere in the interview, Statlander spoke about her return at Double or Nothing and how she dethroned Jade Cargill to become the new TBS Champion. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)