On the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Wanting to wrestle CM Punk:

“That’s a tough one. I never talked to him. I don’t really know him, but I watched his wrestling and I really appreciated it and that is CM Punk. We would have had a great match. It would have been incredible. I would have loved to work with him. He’s fire with promos.”

Did he prefer his TNA theme or WWE theme song:

“I loved them both. I didn’t pick my WWE song. Vince McMahon picked it for me. I picked my TNA song. It was a spinoff of the movie, ‘Vision Quest’. The song is called ‘Lunatic Fringe.’ It’s an amateur wrestling movie. I’m a big fan of amateur wrestling, obviously. I decided to use that melody in my mix. I had John Cena’s cousin, Tha Trademarc, do the rapping. He was awesome. It was a bada*s entrance song. Which one did I like better? I still like my WWE theme song. I think it fits me perfectly.”

