Kurt Angle looked back on some times when he fired up Vince McMahon during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The moonsault got Angle in trouble during his WWE career. The former WWE Champion was notorious for performing the move off the top of steel cages.

“I got yelled at a couple of times when I first started doing the Moonsault off the top rope. Vince was like, ‘Listen, you’re not a small guy, you’re a big guy,’ and I said, ‘Vince, but I can do it, that’s actually impressive.’ He said, ‘Yeah, you’re right, but don’t use it a lot, just every once in a while,’ and he was right.” “It’s supposed to be the Lucha guys that do this and you’ve got a fricking 300-pound monster [Jacob Fatu] doing it. It ruins the whole psychology of wrestling. But not in a bad way, in a good way, because it’s so impressive that he’s so big that he can do that.”

