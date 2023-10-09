Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about TNA Wrestling’s No Surrender 2009 PPV. Here are the highlights:

On whether the Impact Zone had become stale in 2009:

“That’s a tough question because, I mean, it eventually did, but I don’t know if it happened this early. Okay. Get me wrong. I mean, we were probably in an Impact Zone now for 4 or 5 years, maybe because I came in 2006 and we were already there. And this is 2009, I believe, right? So, yeah, you know what? They might have been a little played out by now. But listen, we had a lot of the same fans come every single week. They were all die-hard fans. They wanted to show up and they wanted to be on TV. And that’s why it surprises me that they’re not as rowdy because they showed up because they wanted to. They didn’t show up and say they weren’t like at Disney and said, hey, wrestling’s here. Let’s just go in and watch. You know, a lot of them were loyal fans.”

On doing commentary:

“I never liked being on commentary, but I took advantage of it. I tried to make myself look arrogant and cocky and clever, but I don’t know if it turned out that way, but I wasn’t crazy about it. But I did it.”

