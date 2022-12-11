On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic Hero spoke about his recent birthday celebration on WWE SmackDown, revealing that he was the one who approached WWE about doing something since they were in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle later adds that originally he was going to do something with a milk truck similar to his famous milk truck segment during the Attitude Era. It should be noted that this was taped prior to SmackDown’s episode. Highlights are below.

Says he approached WWE about a birthday celebration:

Well, I approached WWE and I said, ‘Listen, your Olympic Hero is gonna have a birthday on December 9. You’re gonna be in Pittsburgh, WWE is gonna be a Pittsburgh, it’s a perfect time to celebrate my birthday. So they were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, we’ll think about it. They came back to me and they said, Okay, we’re gonna do something.’

What the original plan was for his birthday celebration:

They wanted me to do the milk truck segment again. They decided to have a bunch of heels talk about me during the show, all through the show, putting me down, and ripping on me. Then, in the end, they were coming out to the ring because I was supposed to have my celebration, I don’t show up, and the heels are in the ring with all the birthday cake and everything, and I come in with milk truck and I go down and I spray them down. I tell them, ‘Hey, you can’t have cake without milk.’ It’s awesome. When I was told this, I was so excited. Because that was my favorite moment in WWE. Driving that milk truck into the arena in Sacramento, California. It was my number one moment, I absolutely love that I had such a great time doing it. And it was an awesome moment for me to be able to do it again.

