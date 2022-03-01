Kurt Angle talked about WWE No Way Out 2002 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with The Rock:

“There’s nobody that cuts a promo like The Rock, and not only that, his in ring skills are incredible. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever been in the ring with and a lot of fun to work with. When Rock and I would work with each other, up until this point in 2002, I probably worked with him 100 times, so it was really easy. We had match A, match B, match C, and we would just say hey, ‘Let’s do match B tonight and add a little bit to the repertoire just to change it up a bit. Rock and I were so comfortable working with each other that it was awesome. We had a lot of fun.”

