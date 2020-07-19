 Kylie Rae Becomes New Number One Contender For The Knockouts Championship At IMPACT Slammiversary

Kylie Rae is your new number one contender for the IMPACT Knockouts championship.

Rae won an eight-woman gauntlet match on tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view, last eliminating former champion Taya Valkyrie with a super kick.

Rae signed with IMPACT back in March. Full Slammiversary results here.

