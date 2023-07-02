Last night’s AEW Collision saw Kris Statlander retain the TBS Championship over Lady Frost, Statlander’s fourth successful title defense since winning it at Double or Nothing back in May. As for Frost, this was her first attempt at a women’s title in AEW, but it appears it won’t be her last.

Frost cut a promo backstage after her loss to Statlander and indicated that she would be remaining around in AEW for the foreseeable future in her attempt to capture championship gold.

I’ve heard the chirping backstage. Who is Lady Frost to receive a title match? She’s only been here for a cup of coffee, but most people love coffee. First thing in the morning, that smell, you crave it. It’s versatile, it’s bitter, it’s sweet, hot, over ice is my personal favorite. So today I was that cup of coffee but in the future I will be a mainstay here at All Elite Wrestling and I will be a future champion. Trust me when I tell you there be no love lost, because I am Lady Frost.

Prior to her work with AEW Frost wrestled in the competitive Knockouts Division in IMPACDT Wrestling. You can check out her full promo below.

Although @RealLadyFrost didn't pick up the win tonight. She says she WILL be a mainstay here in AEW in the future. Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gaiB1GPaYH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023

