IMPACT Wrestling has announced on social media that rising indie star Leon Slater will be competing for the promotion at its upcoming United Kingdom Inasion Tour, which takes place at the end of October.

It has also been revealed that on the tour Slater will be defending his NORTH Wrestling NCL Championship at Turning Point in New Castle. Full details can be found below.

BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ will be competing on the UK Invasion Tour from October 26 to 29 in Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry – including defending the @NORTH_NCL Wrestling Championship at #TurningPoint in Newcastle on October 27th! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/bQfDZGst09 https://t.co/xzTLvR7dIY pic.twitter.com/2U1ijo0iU7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 27, 2023

