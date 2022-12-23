The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the date and location of their next pay-per-view event.

The promotion took to Twitter today and announced that their Nuff Said special will be taking place on February 11th from Tampa Florida, and will be available to stream on FITE TV. The venue has yet to be determined, but NWA adds that they will reveal that news soon.

NWA’s last pay-per-view, Hard Times 3, saw Tyrus defeat Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona to become the brand’s new world champion. Tyrus is also featured in the poster, which can be seen below.