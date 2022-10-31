WWE star and major social media personality Logan Paul recently spoke with Vicente Beltrán about a wide range of topics ahead of his Undisputed Universal championship matchup against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

During the interview, Paul discussed his relationship with Triple H, what it has been like to work with The Game, and why he wishes the former 14-time world champion would text him back more. Highlights can be found below.

Says working with Triple H has been incredible:

Triple H is incredible man. He’s very generous with his time and his energy and he’s so intentional when he speaks and when he gives me advice, I know that every single word that comes out of his mouth is extremely valuable. So he takes the time to point me in the right direction and guide me.

How Triple H is not good at responding to his text messages:

The one thing that he hasn’t done just yet is respond to any of my text messages. Triple H, if you’re watching this, just please. I’m three texts deep with no response. I don’t know if you’ve seen ‘em but I’m feeling desperate and I’m just afraid to send that fourth because rejection — some say rejection is redirection but where am I going? Triple H, just please respond to my texts.

