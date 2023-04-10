Logan Paul has signed a new WWE contract.

Paul tweeted a photo with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H today to announce the new deal. ESPN reports that this is a multi-year contract.

“Contract renewed @WWE,” Paul wrote.

Triple H responded, “A proven Superstar on the biggest stage. Can’t wait to see what’s next for @LoganPaul.”

In the lead-up to his WrestleMania 39 loss to Seth Rollins, Paul revealed that his contract expired with that match. He also expressed interest in wanting to continue working with the company, and said it was likely that he would re-sign.

WWE announced in June 2022 that Paul had signed a multi-match deal, good for an undisclosed number of Premium Live Event matches into 2023. He made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, where he and The Miz were defeated by The Mysterios. Paul then defeated Miz at SummerSlam last July, and came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. Paul returned at the Royal Rumble this past January, where he began the feud with Rollins and had a viral moment with Ricochet.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Paul next.

